Adv Auto Parts 159.66
Abbott Labs 98.29
ADM 80.61
Ameriprise 253.93
AutoZone, Inc. 2,159.02
Boeing 125.33
Bank of America 30.66
BP PLC ADR 28.75
ConAgra Foods 33.26
Caterpillar 165.90
Clorox 133.14
Chevron Texaco 144.77
Darling Int'l. 66.36
Deere & Co. 341.00
Dollar General 239.47
Walt Disney Co. 97.45
Ennis Business Forms 20.40
Eaton Corp. 134.15
Exelon 37.75
Fastenal 46.57
General Electric 62.73
Goodyear Tire 10.49
Harley Davidson 35.85
Hewlett Packard 12.12
IBM 121.63
International Paper 32.09
Illinois Tool Works 183.88
JP Morgan 51.86
Johnson & Johnson 164.53
Kohl's 25.34
Alliant Energy 54.54
McDonald's Corp. 234.40
Merck & Co. 86.64
Microsoft 237.50
Pepisco 166.61
Pfizer 44.16
Principal Financial 71.42
Proctor & Gamble 128.70
Prudential 86.30
Sherwin Williams 207.84
Target 151.79
Tyson Foods 66.85
Texas Instruments 158.45
Union Pacific 199.20
US Bancorp 40.73
US Cellular 26.38
Verizon 38.64
Williams. Co. 28.96
Wal-Mart 132.25
