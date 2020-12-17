Adv Auto Parts 160.34
Abbott Labs 108.78
ADM 49.38
Alliant Energy 51.73
Ameriprise 190.05
AutoZone, Inc 1,180.89
Boeing 221.24
Bank of America 28.83
BP PLC ADR 21.90
ConAgra Foods 36.17
Caterpillar 179.17
Clorox 202.34
ChevronTexaco 88.41
Darling Int’l 56.04
Deere & Co. 264.53
Dollar General 212.55
Ennis Bus Forms 17.75
Eaton Corp 115.29
Exelon 42.65
Fastenal 49.57
General Electric 10.88
Goodyear Tire 10.78
Harley Davidson 36.39
Hewlett Packard 24.22
IBM 125.55
International Paper 49.75
Illinois Tool Works 206.11
Johnson & Johnson 153.62
JP Morgan 119.67
Kohl’s 38.96
McDonald’s Corp. 214.25
Merck & Co. 79.82
Microsoft 219.42
Pepsico 145.71
Pfizer 38.03
Principal Financial 48.40
Proctor & Gamble 138.25
Prudential 77.66
Sherwin Williams 726.25
Target 171.24
Tyson Foods 65.00
Texas Instruments 162.69
Union Pacific 202.20
US Bancorp 45.28
US Cellular 30.67
Verizon 60.01
Walt Disney Co. 173.55
Wal-Mart 146.10
Williams Co. 21.80
