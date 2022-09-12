Adv Auto Parts 181.49
Abbott Labs 109.29
ADM 88.21
Ameriprise 289.24
AutoZone, Inc. 2,220.38
Boeing 158.72
Bank of America 35.27
BP PLC ADR 32.13
ConAgra Foods 34.66
Caterpillar 192.40
Clorox 148.06
Chevron Texaco 162.50
Darling Int'l. 77.52
Deere & Co. 374.03
Dollar General 247.13
Walt Disney Co. 116.39
Ennis Business Forms 21.04
Eaton Corp. 147.61
Exelon 46.11
Fastenal 50.77
General Electric 75.32
Goodyear Tire 14.34
Harley Davidson 42.71
Hewlett Packard 13.76
IBM 130.66
International Paper 42.17
Illinois Tool Works 207.58
JP Morgan 56.47
Johnson & Johnson 165.64
Kohl's 30.91
Alliant Energy 63.48
McDonald's Corp. 260.37
Merck & Co. 88.16
Microsoft 266.65
Pepisco 173.90
Pfizer 47.76
Principal Financial 79.78
Proctor & Gamble 141.10
Prudential 99.76
Sherwin Williams 242.97
Target 173.85
Tyson Foods 75.56
Texas Instruments 170.58
Union Pacific 234.16
US Bancorp 47.56
US Cellular 28.13
Verizon 42.76
Williams. Co. 33.87
Wal-Mart 138.07
