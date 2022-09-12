Adv Auto Parts  181.49

Abbott Labs   109.29

ADM  88.21

Ameriprise   289.24

AutoZone, Inc.   2,220.38

Boeing   158.72

Bank of America   35.27

BP PLC ADR  32.13

ConAgra Foods   34.66

Caterpillar   192.40

Clorox   148.06

Chevron Texaco   162.50

Darling Int'l.   77.52

Deere & Co.  374.03

Dollar General  247.13

Walt Disney Co.   116.39

Ennis Business Forms  21.04

Eaton Corp.   147.61

Exelon   46.11

Fastenal   50.77

General Electric   75.32

Goodyear Tire  14.34

Harley Davidson   42.71

Hewlett Packard 13.76

IBM   130.66

International Paper   42.17

Illinois Tool Works   207.58

JP Morgan  56.47

Johnson & Johnson   165.64

Kohl's 30.91

Alliant Energy   63.48

McDonald's Corp.   260.37

Merck & Co.  88.16

Microsoft   266.65

Pepisco   173.90

Pfizer 47.76

Principal Financial 79.78

Proctor & Gamble   141.10

Prudential   99.76

Sherwin Williams   242.97

Target  173.85

Tyson Foods  75.56

Texas Instruments   170.58

Union Pacific   234.16

US Bancorp   47.56

US Cellular   28.13

Verizon  42.76

Williams. Co.   33.87

Wal-Mart   138.07

Tags

Trending Video