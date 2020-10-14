Adv Auto Parts 156.58
Abbott Labs 107.75
ADM 48.85
Alliant Energy 54.05
Ameriprise 167.07
AutoZone, Inc 1,169.03
Boeing 163.24
Bank of America 23.62
BP PLC ADR 16.59
ConAgra Foods 37.69
Caterpillar 163.61
Clorox 218.93
ChevronTexaco 72.95
Darling Int’l 43.28
Deere & Co. 238.47
Dollar General 220.10
Ennis Bus Forms 17.23
Eaton Corp 108.19
Exelon 41.03
Fastenal 44.95
General Electric 6.82
Goodyear Tire 9.58
Harley Davidson 27.92
Hewlett Packard 19.50
IBM 125.94
International Paper 44.66
Illinois Tool Works 203.10
Johnson & Johnson 148.10
JP Morgan 100.22
Kohl’s 20.64
McDonald’s Corp. 227.62
Merck & Co. 80.51
Microsoft 220.86
Pepsico 142.52
Pfizer 36.86
Principal Financial 41.24
Proctor & Gamble 144.04
Prudential 66.33
Sherwin Williams 693.99
Target 163.97
Tyson Foods 59.28
Texas Instruments 152.77
Union Pacific 204.81
US Bancorp 38.25
US Cellular 29.76
Verizon 58.43
Walt Disney Co. 126.59
Wal-Mart 143.94
Williams Co. 19.68
