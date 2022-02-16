Adv Auto Parts 222.39
Abbott Labs 123.68
ADM 76.90
Ameriprise 312.11
AutoZone, Inc. 1,927.47
Boeing 218.93
Bank of America 47.68
BP PLC ADR 32.48
ConAgra Foods 35.43
Caterpillar 203.64
Clorox 141.28
Chevron Texaco 134.30
Darling Int’l. 68.38
Deere & Co. 390.56
Dollar General 197.35
Walt Disney Co. 156.35
Ennis Business Forms 18.92
Eaton Corp. 157.03
Exelon 42.00
Fastenal 52.34
General Electric 101.41
Goodyear Tire 16.45
Harley Davidson 42.29
Hewlett Packard 17.64
IBM 129.18
International Paper 46.57
Illinois Tool Works 220.08
JP Morgan 60.29
Johnson & Johnson 167.21
Kohl’s 59.20
Alliant Energy 56.33
McDonald’s Corp. 253.09
Merck & Co. 77.22
Microsoft 299.50
Pepisco 166.30
Pfizer 49.68
Principal Financial 75.65
Proctor & Gamble 158.01
Prudential 118.16
Sherwin Williams 272.63
Target 207.81
Tyson Foods 94.45
Texas Instruments 168.24
Union Pacific 253.81
US Bancorp 58.60
US Cellular 31.49
Verizon 53.40
Williams. Co. 30.01
Wal-Mart 133.53
