Adv Auto Parts 154.08
Abbott Labs 120.23
ADM 50.94
Alliant Energy 49.02
Ameriprise 205.09
AutoZone, Inc 1,193.67
Boeing 200.94
Bank of America 31.03
BP PLC ADR 20.75
ConAgra Foods 34.67
Caterpillar 192.50
Clorox 204.23
ChevronTexaco 87.06
Darling Int’l 68.22
Deere & Co. 302.54
Dollar General 195.35
Ennis Bus Forms 18.77
Eaton Corp 120.44
Exelon 42.85
Fastenal 46.47
General Electric 11.24
Goodyear Tire 11.27
Harley Davidson 33.26
Hewlett Packard 24.89
IBM 119.44
International Paper 50.33
Illinois Tool Works 198.24
Johnson & Johnson 161.25
JP Morgan 133.61
Kohl’s 43.36
McDonald’s Corp. 209.76
Merck & Co. 77.77
Microsoft 239.51
Pepsico 138.38
Pfizer 34.99
Principal Financial 50.59
Proctor & Gamble 128.79
Prudential 80.16
Sherwin Williams 710.54
Target 185.59
Tyson Foods 64.22
Texas Instruments 174.75
Union Pacific 205.93
US Bancorp 44.25
US Cellular 32.00
Verizon 54.50
Walt Disney Co. 176.96
Wal-Mart 140.77
Williams Co. 21.42
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.