Adv Auto Parts 166.15
Abbott Labs 122.38
ADM 58.48
Alliant Energy 47.53
Ameriprise 232.10
AutoZone, Inc 1,189.86
Boeing 229.34
Bank of America 36.38
BP PLC ADR 25.30
ConAgra Foods 35.24
Caterpillar 222.47
Clorox 183.29
ChevronTexaco 103.31
Darling Int’l 66.68
Deere & Co. 345.66
Dollar General 192.61
Ennis Bus Forms 20.05
Eaton Corp 132.68
Exelon 40.19
Fastenal 46.90
General Electric 13.12
Goodyear Tire 16.90
Harley Davidson 37.44
Hewlett Packard 27.97
IBM 123.21
International Paper 50.80
Illinois Tool Works 203.45
Johnson & Johnson 162.59
JP Morgan 153.26
Kohl’s 55.69
McDonald’s Corp. 213.27
Merck & Co. 74.57
Microsoft 234.55
Pepsico 132.09
Pfizer 33.75
Principal Financial 60.45
Proctor & Gamble 127.66
Prudential 89.91
Sherwin Williams 682.03
Target 187.08
Tyson Foods 68.87
Texas Instruments 179.39
Union Pacific 211.15
US Bancorp 52.81
US Cellular 29.36
Verizon 57.12
Walt Disney Co. 197.51
Wal-Mart 133.21
Williams Co. 23.91
