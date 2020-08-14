Adv Auto Parts 158.66
Abbott Labs 99.99
ADM 44.59
Alliant Energy 53.77
Ameriprise 159.66
AutoZone, Inc 1,196.05
Boeing 178.08
Bank of America 26.47
BP PLC ADR 22.99
ConAgra Foods 37.78
Caterpillar 139.96
Clorox 224.25
ChevronTexaco 90.35
Darling Int’l 32.95
Deere & Co. 191.13
Dollar General 198.55
Ennis Bus Forms 18.23
Eaton Corp 100.89
Exelon 37.93
Fastenal 47.99
General Electric 6.66
Goodyear Tire 9.89
Harley Davidson 27.96
Hewlett Packard 18.18
IBM 125.27
International Paper 37.27
Illinois Tool Works 196.13
Johnson & Johnson 148.24
JP Morgan 102.41
Kohl’s 23.40
McDonald’s Corp. 207.03
Merck & Co. 83.48
Microsoft 208.90
Pepsico 137.56
Pfizer 38.06
Principal Financial 45.22
Proctor & Gamble 135.10
Prudential 70.59
Sherwin Williams 666.56
Target 136.53
Tyson Foods 63.94
Texas Instruments 137.35
Union Pacific 191.92
US Bancorp 37.78
US Cellular 36.60
Verizon 58.79
Walt Disney Co. 130.53
Wal-Mart 132.60
Williams Co. 22.13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.