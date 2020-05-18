Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 113.11
Abbott Labs 90.27
ADM 35.80
Alliant Energy 47.74
Ameriprise 131.93
AutoZone, Inc 1,083.00
Boeing 135.44
Bank of America 22.93
BP PLC ADR 23.51
ConAgra Foods 34.01
Caterpillar 115.02
Clorox 203.95
ChevronTexaco 92.55
Darling Int’l 21.75
Deere & Co. 137.90
Dollar General 182.05
Ennis Bus Forms 16.73
Eaton Corp 78.27
Exelon 37.54
Fastenal 39.07
General Electric 6.27
Goodyear Tire 7.08
Harley Davidson 22.52
Hewlett Packard 16.12
IBM 121.56
International Paper 32.80
Illinois Tool Works 164.71
Johnson & Johnson 150.52
JP Morgan 90.45
Kohl’s 18.82
McDonald’s Corp. 179.83
Merck & Co. 79.72
Microsoft 184.91
Pepsico 135.52
Pfizer 38.07
Principal Financial 36.77
Proctor & Gamble 116.21
Prudential 57.12
Sherwin Williams 572.25
Target 125.20
Tyson Foods 60.83
Texas Instruments 114.42
Union Pacific 159.12
US Bancorp 32.96
US Cellular 30.43
Verizon 55.72
Walt Disney Co. 116.85
Wal-Mart 127.66
Williams Co. 19.58
