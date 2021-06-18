Adv Auto Parts 193.13
Abbott Labs 110.39
ADM 60.61
Alliant Energy 56.33
Ameriprise 236.90
AutoZone, Inc 1,386.86
Boeing 237.26
Bank of America 38.75
BP PLC ADR 26.10
ConAgra Foods 35.71
Caterpillar 208.67
Clorox 172.82
Chevron-Texaco 102.94
Darling Int’l 62.29
Deere & Co. 328.76
Dollar General 213.01
Ennis Bus Forms 20.59
Eaton Corp 139.12
Exelon 44.55
Fastenal 50.71
General Electric 12.80
Goodyear Tire 16.77
Harley Davidson 43.76
Hewlett Packard 28.66
IBM 143.31
International Paper 59.27
Illinois Tool Works 219.44
Johnson & Johnson 162.11
JP Morgan 147.85
Kohl’s 50.46
McDonald’s Corp. 229.46
Merck & Co. 76.62
Microsoft 259.43
Pepsico 145.42
Pfizer 38.78
Principal Financial 59.74
Proctor & Gamble 132.12
Prudential 97.54
Sherwin Williams 268.16
Target 230.53
Tyson Foods 72.76
Texas Instruments 183.07
Union Pacific 214.82
US Bancorp 54.74
US Cellular 36.52
Verizon 55.82
Walt Disney Co. 172.42
Wal-Mart 135.17
Williams Co. 26.05
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.