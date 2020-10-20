Adv Auto Parts 153.05
Abbott Labs 108.46
ADM 50.87
Alliant Energy 55.14
Ameriprise 168.00
AutoZone, Inc 1,178.64
Boeing 167.23
Bank of America 24.14
BP PLC ADR 16.14
ConAgra Foods 37.13
Caterpillar 169.03
Clorox 210.67
ChevronTexaco 71.72
Darling Int’l 44.59
Deere & Co. 238.68
Dollar General 217.71
Ennis Bus Forms 16.66
Eaton Corp 108.78
Exelon 42.40
Fastenal 45.04
General Electric 7.34
Goodyear Tire 9.84
Harley Davidson 28.96
Hewlett Packard 19.38
IBM 117.40
International Paper 46.42
Illinois Tool Works 203.44
Johnson & Johnson 144.52
JP Morgan 100.35
Kohl’s 20.65
McDonald’s Corp. 227.49
Merck & Co. 78.29
Microsoft 214.65
Pepsico 139.71
Pfizer 37.49
Principal Financial 41.22
Proctor & Gamble 142.55
Prudential 66.22
Sherwin Williams 674.64
Target 164.87
Tyson Foods 57.85
Texas Instruments 150.83
Union Pacific 206.77
US Bancorp 39.21
US Cellular 30.20
Verizon 57.23
Walt Disney Co. 124.92
Wal-Mart 143.92
Williams Co. 19.68
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.