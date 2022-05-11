Adv Auto Parts   201.07

Abbott Labs   105.84

ADM 84.36

Ameriprise   256.41

AutoZone, Inc.   1,930.98

Boeing   129.39

Bank of America   35.57

BP PLC ADR  30.22

ConAgra Foods   35.69

Caterpillar   205.21

Clorox   154.86

Chevron Texaco   163.16

Darling Int'l.   73.25

Deere & Co.  364.03

Dollar General   228.37

Walt Disney Co.   105.21

Ennis Business Forms  17.43

Eaton Corp.   140.81

Exelon   47.62

Fastenal   50.58

General Electric   72.44

Goodyear Tire  11.26

Harley Davidson   35.81

Hewlett Packard 15.58

IBM   130.75

International Paper   47.67

Illinois Tool Works   203.83

JP Morgan  56.25

Johnson & Johnson   176.13

Kohl's  46.65

Alliant Energy   58.81

McDonald's Corp.   249.16

Merck & Co.   88.69

Microsoft   277.52

Pepisco   171.71

Pfizer  49.07

Principal Financial  68.07

Proctor & Gamble   152.61

Prudential   103.05

Sherwin Williams   264.67

Target   213.49

Tyson Foods   90.20

Texas Instruments   164.69

Union Pacific   223.88

US Bancorp   48.46

US Cellular   28.91

Verizon   47.88

Williams. Co.   34.46

Wal-Mart   147.62

