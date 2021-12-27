Adv Auto Parts 236.50
Abbott Labs 141.46
ADM 66.07
Alliant Energy 59.99
Ameriprise 307.39
AutoZone, Inc 2,047.06
Boeing 203.17
Bank of America 44.64
BP PLC ADR 27.14
ConAgra Foods 33.42
Caterpillar 206.38
Clorox 170.89
Chevron-Texaco 118.79
Darling Int’l 66.34
Deere & Co. 350.75
Dollar General 224.69
Ennis Bus Forms 19.79
Eaton Corp 170.67
Exelon 54.81
Fastenal 63.58
General Electric 94.62
Goodyear Tire 21.41
Harley Davidson 36.40
Hewlett Packard 38.10
IBM 131.62
International Paper 46.33
Illinois Tool Works 243.73
Johnson & Johnson 169.67
JP Morgan 158.16
Kohl’s 50.80
McDonald’s Corp. 268.24
Merck & Co. 76.57
Microsoft 342.45
Pepsico 171.47
Pfizer 59.20
Principal Financial 72.95
Proctor & Gamble 161.97
Prudential 108.83
Sherwin Williams 345.55
Target 224.10
Tyson Foods 86.16
Texas Instruments 191.84
Union Pacific 247.95
US Bancorp 56.74
US Cellular 31.77
Verizon 52.68
Walt Disney Co. 152.80
Wal-Mart 140.76
Williams Co. 26.26
