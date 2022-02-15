Adv Auto Parts 222.60
Abbott Labs 123.98
ADM 76.80
Ameriprise 308.49
AutoZone, Inc. 1,933.90
Boeing 117.73
Bank of America 47.79
BP PLC ADR 32.16
ConAgra Foods 35.42
Caterpillar 203.41
Clorox 142.64
Chevron Texaco 134.26
Darling Int'l. 66.52
Deere & Co. 393.40
Dollar General 199.15
Walt Disney Co. 154.72
Ennis Business Forms 18.93
Eaton Corp. 155.53
Exelon 41.74
Fastenal 52.17
General Electric 100.92
Goodyear Tire 16.70
Harley Davidson 42.05
Hewlett Packard 17.38
IBM 129.94
International Paper 46.73
Illinois Tool Works 219.74
JP Morgan 60.15
Johnson & Johnson 167.31
Kohl's 59.72
Alliant Energy 56.35
McDonald's Corp. 253.81
Merck & Co. 77.81
Microsoft 300.47
Pepisco 165.96
Pfizer 49.79
Principal Financial 75.77
Proctor & Gamble 156.82
Prudential 118.00
Sherwin Williams 271.57
Target 207.18
Tyson Foods 93.96
Texas Instruments 166.17
Union Pacific 249.32
US Bancorp 58.61
US Cellular 31.38
Verizon 53.36
Williams. Co. 29.86
Wal-Mart 134.37
