Adv Auto Parts 167.40
Abbott Labs 125.49
ADM 55.81
Alliant Energy 48.61
Ameriprise 213.90
AutoZone, Inc 1,209.32
Boeing 208.43
Bank of America 34.20
BP PLC ADR 22.47
ConAgra Foods 34.70
Caterpillar 199.72
Clorox 189.51
ChevronTexaco 94.97
Darling Int’l 66.69
Deere & Co. 298.81
Dollar General 202.58
Ennis Bus Forms 19.43
Eaton Corp 125.13
Exelon 42.70
Fastenal 47.29
General Electric 11.65
Goodyear Tire 13.68
Harley Davidson 35.05
Hewlett Packard 26.42
IBM 120.69
International Paper 47.81
Illinois Tool Works 199.11
Johnson & Johnson 165.94
JP Morgan 145.46
Kohl’s 48.66
McDonald’s Corp. 215.44
Merck & Co. 75.43
Microsoft 243.79
Pepsico 135.37
Pfizer 34.59
Principal Financial 53.40
Proctor & Gamble 129.62
Prudential 81.91
Sherwin Williams 726.76
Target 191.41
Tyson Foods 67.63
Texas Instruments 176.51
Union Pacific 207.06
US Bancorp 49.06
US Cellular 32.78
Verizon 56.98
Walt Disney Co. 183.00
Wal-Mart 137.66
Williams Co. 22.26
