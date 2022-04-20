Adv Auto Parts   228.02

Abbott Labs   122.68

ADM 98.21

Ameriprise   300.79

AutoZone, Inc.   2,251.74

Boeing   183.55

Bank of America   39.66

BP PLC ADR  31.40

ConAgra Foods   36.55

Caterpillar   235.14

Clorox   146.20

Chevron Texaco   172.56

Darling Int'l.   86.06

Deere & Co.  437.55

Dollar General   225.05

Walt Disney Co.   124.55

Ennis Business Forms  18.28

Eaton Corp.   149.38

Exelon   50.25

Fastenal   57.02

General Electric   91.40

Goodyear Tire  13.98

Harley Davidson   41.26

Hewlett Packard 16.52

IBM   138.32

International Paper   49.40

Illinois Tool Works   206.54

JP Morgan  62.20

Johnson & Johnson   183.91

Kohl's  60.55

Alliant Energy   65.11

McDonald's Corp.   255.90

Merck & Co.   86.46

Microsoft   286.36

Pepisco   175.47

Pfizer 49.75

Principal Financial   76.21

Proctor & Gamble   163.65

Prudential   121.09

Sherwin Williams   253.16

Target   224.32

Tyson Foods   98.41

Texas Instruments   179.42

Union Pacific   247.45

US Bancorp   53.05

US Cellular   30.35

Verizon   54.41

Williams. Co.   35.92

Wal-Mart   159.66

