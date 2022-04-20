Adv Auto Parts 228.02
Abbott Labs 122.68
ADM 98.21
Ameriprise 300.79
AutoZone, Inc. 2,251.74
Boeing 183.55
Bank of America 39.66
BP PLC ADR 31.40
ConAgra Foods 36.55
Caterpillar 235.14
Clorox 146.20
Chevron Texaco 172.56
Darling Int'l. 86.06
Deere & Co. 437.55
Dollar General 225.05
Walt Disney Co. 124.55
Ennis Business Forms 18.28
Eaton Corp. 149.38
Exelon 50.25
Fastenal 57.02
General Electric 91.40
Goodyear Tire 13.98
Harley Davidson 41.26
Hewlett Packard 16.52
IBM 138.32
International Paper 49.40
Illinois Tool Works 206.54
JP Morgan 62.20
Johnson & Johnson 183.91
Kohl's 60.55
Alliant Energy 65.11
McDonald's Corp. 255.90
Merck & Co. 86.46
Microsoft 286.36
Pepisco 175.47
Pfizer 49.75
Principal Financial 76.21
Proctor & Gamble 163.65
Prudential 121.09
Sherwin Williams 253.16
Target 224.32
Tyson Foods 98.41
Texas Instruments 179.42
Union Pacific 247.45
US Bancorp 53.05
US Cellular 30.35
Verizon 54.41
Williams. Co. 35.92
Wal-Mart 159.66
