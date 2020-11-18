Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 148.11
Abbott Labs 109.79
ADM 49.28
Alliant Energy 52.06
Ameriprise 183.34
AutoZone, Inc 1,131.54
Boeing 203.20
Bank of America 26.97
BP PLC ADR 19.55
ConAgra Foods 35.48
Caterpillar 172.74
Clorox 204.91
ChevronTexaco 84.27
Darling Int’l 47.03
Deere & Co. 257.26
Dollar General 208.56
Ennis Bus Forms 16.73
Eaton Corp 116.74
Exelon 42.70
Fastenal 47.61
General Electric 9.73
Goodyear Tire 10.65
Harley Davidson 36.00
Hewlett Packard 20.45
IBM 116.80
International Paper 49.57
Illinois Tool Works 206.07
Johnson & Johnson 147.40
JP Morgan 115.25
Kohl’s 28.67
McDonald’s Corp. 215.48
Merck & Co. 80.24
Microsoft 211.08
Pepsico 143.38
Pfizer 36.31
Principal Financial 48.99
Proctor & Gamble 139.68
Prudential 75.75
Sherwin Williams 724.14
Target 166.88
Tyson Foods 63.49
Texas Instruments 153.55
Union Pacific 203.97
US Bancorp 43.24
US Cellular 31.33
Verizon 60.32
Walt Disney Co. 143.90
Wal-Mart 149.14
Williams Co. 20.00
