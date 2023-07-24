Adv Auto Parts 72.76
Abbott Labs 114.62
ADM 83.11
Ameriprise 354.98
AutoZone, Inc. 2,494.79
Boeing 215.87
Bank of America 32.65
BP PLC ADR 37.18
ConAgra Foods 33.26
Caterpillar 259.37
Clorox 155.16
Chevron Texaco 161.82
Darling Int'l. 67.49
Deere & Co. 442.59
Dollar General 167.67
Walt Disney Co. 86.60
Ennis Business Forms 20.84
Eaton Corp. 207.36
Exelon 42.83
Fastenal 58.42
General Electric 110.25
Goodyear Tire 15.93
Harley Davidson 37.30
Hewlett Packard 17.35
IBM 139.54
International Paper 32.37
Illinois Tool Works 254.34
JP Morgan 55.92
Johnson & Johnson 171.08
Kohl's 26.42
Alliant Energy 55.55
McDonald's Corp. 295.31
Merck & Co. 108.79
Microsoft 345.11
Pepisco 190.92
Pfizer 37.51
Principal Financial 83.71
Proctor & Gamble 153.42
Prudential 96.52
Sherwin Williams 268.02
Target 135.41
Tyson Foods 53.47
Texas Instruments 183.89
Union Pacific 216.94
US Bancorp 39.26
US Cellular 17.72
Verizon 33.98
Williams. Co. 33.96
Wal-Mart 159.30
