Adv Auto Parts 147.03
Abbott Labs 109.79
ADM 92.85
Ameriprise 311.37
AutoZone, Inc. 2,466.18
Boeing 190.49
Bank of America 33.12
BP PLC ADR 34.93
ConAgra Foods 38.70
Caterpillar 239.56
Clorox 140.33
Chevron Texaco 179.49
Darling Int’l. 62.59
Deere & Co. 428.76
Dollar General 246.25
Walt Disney Co. 86.88
Ennis Business Forms 22.16
Eaton Corp. 156.95
Exelon 43.23
Fastenal 47.32
General Electric 83.79
Goodyear Tire 10.15
Harley Davidson 41.60
Hewlett Packard 15.96
IBM 140.89
International Paper 34.63
Illinois Tool Works 220.30
JP Morgan 54.49
Johnson & Johnson 176.65
Kohl’s 25.25
Alliant Energy 55.21
McDonald’s Corp. 263.53
Merck & Co. 110.95
Microsoft 239.82
Pepisco 180.66
Pfizer 51.24
Principal Financial 83.92
Proctor & Gamble 151.56
Prudential 99.46
Sherwin Williams 237.33
Target 149.04
Tyson Foods 62.25
Texas Instruments 165.22
Union Pacific 207.07
US Bancorp 43.61
US Cellular 20.85
Verizon 39.40
Williams.Co. 32.90
Wal-Mart 141.79
