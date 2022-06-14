Adv Auto Parts  171.48

Abbott Labs   102.94

ADM 82.67

Ameriprise   243.07

Boeing   122.16

Bank of America   31.46

BP PLC ADR  30.86

ConAgra Foods   31.80

Caterpillar   206.69

Clorox   124.64

Chevron Texaco   167.55

Darling Int'l.  72.98

Deere & Co.  326.58

Dollar General  230.02

Walt Disney Co.   94.22

Ennis Business Forms  17.36

Eaton Corp.   130.52

Exelon   42.31

Fastenal   49.13

General Electric   68.05

Goodyear Tire  11.19

Harley Davidson   31.34

Hewlett Packard 13.67

IBM   135.72

International Paper   43.62

Illinois Tool Works   185.93

JP Morgan  53.76

Johnson & Johnson   168.19

Kohl's 45.07

Alliant Energy   55.61

McDonald's Corp.   238.76

Merck & Co.  84.50

Microsoft   244.49

Pepisco   156.12

Pfizer 47.92

Principal Financial 63.94

Proctor & Gamble   133.84

Prudential   94.14

Sherwin Williams   229.48

Target  142.70

Tyson Foods  83.92

Texas Instruments   154.08

Union Pacific   208.49

US Bancorp   45.72

US Cellular   28.41

Verizon  49.16

Williams. Co.   32.34

Wal-Mart   119.46

