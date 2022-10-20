Adv Auto Parts 170.28
Abbott Labs 95.21
ADM 88.33
Ameriprise 257.84
AutoZone, Inc. 2,258.83
Boeing 139.13
Bank of America 33.70
BP PLC ADR 30.96
ConAgra Foods 34.36
Caterpillar 180.54
Clorox 133.11
Chevron Texaco 168.96
Darling Int'l. 73.81
Deere & Co. 365.52
Dollar General 237.22
Walt Disney Co. 98.59
Ennis Business Forms 21.09
Eaton Corp. 135.26
Exelon 35.54
Fastenal 45.35
General Electric 69.97
Goodyear Tire 11.12
Harley Davidson 34.86
Hewlett Packard 12.81
IBM 128.30
International Paper 31.91
Illinois Tool Works 188.98
JP Morgan 51.62
Johnson & Johnson 165.11
Kohl's 28.30
Alliant Energy 48.70
McDonald's Corp. 249.77
Merck & Co. 92.94
Microsoft 236.15
Pepisco 171.46
Pfizer 42.91
Principal Financial 77.56
Proctor & Gamble 126.99
Prudential 95.20
Sherwin Williams 201.22
Target 154.40
Tyson Foods 64.60
Texas Instruments 153.72
Union Pacific 186.45
US Bancorp 40.01
US Cellular 28.72
Verizon 37.00
Williams. Co. 30.90
Wal-Mart 134.09
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.