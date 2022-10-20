Adv Auto Parts  170.28

Abbott Labs   95.21

ADM  88.33

Ameriprise   257.84

AutoZone, Inc.   2,258.83

Boeing   139.13

Bank of America   33.70

BP PLC ADR  30.96

ConAgra Foods   34.36

Caterpillar   180.54

Clorox   133.11

Chevron Texaco   168.96

Darling Int'l.   73.81

Deere & Co.  365.52

Dollar General  237.22

Walt Disney Co.   98.59

Ennis Business Forms  21.09

Eaton Corp.   135.26

Exelon   35.54

Fastenal   45.35

General Electric   69.97

Goodyear Tire  11.12

Harley Davidson   34.86

Hewlett Packard 12.81

IBM   128.30

International Paper  31.91

Illinois Tool Works   188.98

JP Morgan  51.62

Johnson & Johnson   165.11

Kohl's 28.30

Alliant Energy   48.70

McDonald's Corp.   249.77

Merck & Co.  92.94

Microsoft   236.15

Pepisco   171.46

Pfizer 42.91

Principal Financial 77.56

Proctor & Gamble   126.99

Prudential   95.20

Sherwin Williams   201.22

Target  154.40

Tyson Foods  64.60

Texas Instruments   153.72

Union Pacific   186.45

US Bancorp   40.01

US Cellular   28.72

Verizon  37.00

Williams. Co.   30.90

Wal-Mart   134.09

Trending Video