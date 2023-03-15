Adv Auto Parts 121.77
Abbott Labs 97.80
ADM 76.81
Ameriprise 283.54
AutoZone, Inc. 2,415.68
Boeing 198.21
Bank of America 28.49
BP PLC ADR 35.85
ConAgra Foods 35.67
Caterpillar 217.26
Clorox 56.34
Chevron Texaco 153.80
Darling Int'l. 54.15
Deere & Co. 390.48
Dollar General 218.56
Walt Disney Co. 93.10
Ennis Business Forms 21.52
Eaton Corp. 159.27
Exelon 41.84
Fastenal 51.56
General Electric 89.76
Goodyear Tire 10.24
Harley Davidson 39.25
Hewlett Packard 13.91
IBM 123.28
International Paper 34.48
Illinois Tool Works 228.55
JP Morgan 52.51
Johnson & Johnson 154.35
Kohl's 23.19
Alliant Energy 53.10
McDonald's Corp. 266.34
Merck & Co. 107.63
Microsoft 265.44
Pepisco 176.63
Pfizer 40.28
Principal Financial 69.69
Proctor & Gamble 141.83
Prudential 80.16
Sherwin Williams 216.55
Target 159.13
Tyson Foods 58.14
Texas Instruments 174.39
Union Pacific 192.04
US Bancorp 35.44
US Cellular 21.27
Verizon 37.06
Williams. Co. 28.78
Wal-Mart 139.64
