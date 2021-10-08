Adv Auto Parts 214.15
Abbott Labs 118.39
ADM 63.29
Ameriprise 279.10
AutoZone, Inc 1,681.37
Boeing 226.39
Bank of America 44.34
BP PLC ADR 28.87
ConAgra Foods 33.72
Caterpillar 195.16
Clorox 163.48
ChevronTexaco 108.05
Darling Int’l 72.68
Deere & Co. 343.17
Dollar General 210.40
Walt Disney Co. 176.74
Ennis Bus Forms 18.90
Eaton Corp 153.56
Exelon 48.35
Fastenal 52.72
General Electric 104.72
Goodyear Tire 18.76
Harley Davidson 37.22
Hewlett Packard 14.83
IBM 143.22
International Paper 54.39
Illinois Tool Works 216.40
JP Morgan 60.29
Johnson & Johnson 160.93
Kohl’s 46.04
Alliant Energy 55.96
McDonald’s Corp. 247.70
Merck & Co. 80.63
Microsoft 294.85
Pepsico 156.03
Pfizer 42.45
Principal Financial 68.92
Proctor & Gamble 141.73
Prudential 109.72
Sherwin Williams 289.99
Target 228.90
Tyson Foods 78.57
Texas Instruments 195.24
Union Pacific 216.48
US Bancorp 62.33
US Cellular 31.28
Verizon 53.24
Williams Co. 28.32
Wal-Mart 139.33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.