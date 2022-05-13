Adv Auto Parts 211.21
Abbott Labs 109.88
ADM 85.39
Ameriprise 261.61
AutoZone, Inc. 2,001.11
Boeing 127.20
Bank of America 35.17
BP PLC ADR 30.49
ConAgra Foods 35.89
Caterpillar 204.33
Clorox 158.28
Chevron Texaco 167.87
Darling Int'l. 77.34
Deere & Co. 366.69
Dollar General 232.33
Walt Disney Co. 107.33
Ennis Business Forms 17.53
Eaton Corp. 141.33
Exelon 46.73
Fastenal 52.69
General Electric 75.05
Goodyear Tire 12.14
Harley Davidson 37.49
Hewlett Packard 15.95
IBM 133.60
International Paper 47.79
Illinois Tool Works 207.64
JP Morgan 57.09
Johnson & Johnson 176.85
Kohl's 48.44
Alliant Energy 58.44
McDonald's Corp. 245.04
Merck & Co. 90.41
Microsoft 261.12
Pepisco 173.72
Pfizer 49.92
Principal Financial 70.02
Proctor & Gamble 153.62
Prudential 101.19
Sherwin Williams 273.33
Target 219.73
Tyson Foods 90.00
Texas Instruments 169.74
Union Pacific 230.76
US Bancorp 48.60
US Cellular 28.79
Verizon 48.18
Williams. Co. 34.79
Wal-Mart 148.05
