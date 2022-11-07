Adv Auto Parts 180.39
Abbott Labs 99.50
ADM 95.60
Ameriprise 317.96
AutoZone, Inc. 2,465.10
Boeing 164.91
Bank of America 37.01
BP PLC ADR 34.33
ConAgra Foods 36.10
Caterpillar 228.61
Clorox 143.93
Chevron Texaco 185.61
Darling Int’l. 80.10
Deere & Co. 398.77
Dollar General 251.32
Walt Disney Co. 100.43
Ennis Business Forms 22.96
Eaton Corp. 158.40
Exelon 36.68
Fastenal 49.57
General Electric 83.46
Goodyear Tire 10.32
Harley Davidson 45.58
Hewlett Packard 14.43
IBM 138.34
International Paper 33.59
Illinois Tool Works 215.72
JP Morgan 54.16
Johnson & Johnson 172.98
Kohl’s 26.85
Alliant Energy 51.57
McDonald’s Corp. 276.41
Merck & Co. 100.07
Microsoft 227.87
Pepisco 180.21
Pfizer 47.09
Principal Financial 90.03
Proctor & Gamble 136.50
Prudential 103.21
Sherwin Williams 221.37
Target 159.87
Tyson Foods 67.26
Texas Instruments 165.69
Union Pacific 196.30
US Bancorp 43.53
US Cellular 22.84
Verizon 37.19
Williams. Co. 33.84
Wal-Mart 142.45
