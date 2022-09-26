Adv Auto Parts 157.68
Abbott Labs 99.90
ADM 81.51
Ameriprise 253.16
AutoZone, Inc. 2,093.68
Boeing 127.34
Bank of America 31.03
BP PLC ADR 27.26
ConAgra Foods 34.00
Caterpillar 162.62
Clorox 140.03
Chevron Texaco 140.96
Darling Int'l. 66.55
Deere & Co. 332.24
Dollar General 238.46
Walt Disney Co. 98.12
Ennis Business Forms 20.88
Eaton Corp. 133.53
Exelon 40.58
Fastenal 47.30
General Electric 64.35
Goodyear Tire 11.07
Harley Davidson 37.12
Hewlett Packard 12.01
IBM 122.01
International Paper 31.77
Illinois Tool Works 187.24
JP Morgan 52.02
Johnson & Johnson 165.70
Kohl's 25.54
Alliant Energy 58.03
McDonald's Corp. 243.76
Merck & Co. 86.18
Microsoft 237.45
Pepisco 168.45
Pfizer 43.83
Principal Financial 71.34
Proctor & Gamble 135.71
Prudential 87.34
Sherwin Williams 209.00
Target 148.71
Tyson Foods 68.95
Texas Instruments 160.46
Union Pacific 200.86
US Bancorp 41.06
US Cellular 26.39
Verizon 38.93
Williams. Co. 28.42
Wal-Mart 131.31
