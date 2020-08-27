Adv Auto Parts 154.72
Abbott Labs 111.29
ADM 44.72
Alliant Energy 54.00
Ameriprise 159.10
AutoZone, Inc 1,195.89
Boeing 174.20
Bank of America 26.05
BP PLC ADR 21.14
ConAgra Foods 38.77
Caterpillar 143.37
Clorox 220.69
ChevronTexaco 84.91
Darling Int’l 32.61
Deere & Co. 209.83
Dollar General 201.34
Ennis Bus Forms 18.43
Eaton Corp 102.09
Exelon 36.89
Fastenal 48.35
General Electric 6.48
Goodyear Tire 9.70
Harley Davidson 28.15
Hewlett Packard 18.70
IBM 124.65
International Paper 36.60
Illinois Tool Works 198.67
Johnson & Johnson 152.98
JP Morgan 102.35
Kohl’s 21.12
McDonald’s Corp. 212.19
Merck & Co. 85.82
Microsoft 226.58
Pepsico 138.40
Pfizer 37.86
Principal Financial 44.34
Proctor & Gamble 138.21
Prudential 69.36
Sherwin Williams 671.80
Target 150.31
Tyson Foods 63.96
Texas Instruments 141.49
Union Pacific 194.44
US Bancorp 36.94
US Cellular 36.93
Verizon 59.43
Walt Disney Co. 133.73
Wal-Mart 136.63
Williams Co. 20.96
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.