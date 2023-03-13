Adv Auto Parts 124.36
Abbott Labs 98.19
ADM 77.22
Ameriprise 286.82
AutoZone, Inc. 2,429.86
Boeing 203.37
Bank of America 28.51
BP PLC ADR 38.01
ConAgra Foods 35.10
Caterpillar 224.70
Clorox 151.28
Chevron Texaco 158.71
Darling Int'l. 57.37
Deere & Co. 398.22
Dollar General 216.80
Walt Disney Co. 92.60
Ennis Business Forms 21.62
Eaton Corp. 179.17
Exelon 41.39
Fastenal 51.70
General Electric 88.97
Goodyear Tire 10.30
Harley Davidson 38.67
Hewlett Packard 14.01
IBM 125.58
International Paper 34.85
Illinois Tool Works 230.26
JP Morgan 52.20
Johnson & Johnson 153.06
Kohl's 22.82
Alliant Energy 51.48
McDonald's Corp. 263.08
Merck & Co. 105.73
Microsoft 253.92
Pepisco 173.71
Pfizer 39.86
Principal Financial 72.13
Proctor & Gamble 138.14
Prudential 82.18
Sherwin Williams 213.60
Target 160.64
Tyson Foods 57.92
Texas Instruments 173.89
Union Pacific 195.10
US Bancorp 36.54
US Cellular 21.33
Verizon 36.54
Williams. Co. 29.01
Wal-Mart 137.37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.