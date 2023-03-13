Adv Auto Parts  124.36

Abbott Labs   98.19

ADM  77.22

Ameriprise  286.82

AutoZone, Inc.   2,429.86

Boeing   203.37

Bank of America   28.51

BP PLC ADR  38.01

ConAgra Foods   35.10

Caterpillar 224.70

Clorox   151.28

Chevron Texaco   158.71

Darling Int'l.   57.37

Deere & Co. 398.22

Dollar General  216.80

Walt Disney Co.   92.60

Ennis Business Forms  21.62

Eaton Corp.   179.17

Exelon   41.39

Fastenal   51.70

General Electric   88.97

Goodyear Tire  10.30

Harley Davidson  38.67

Hewlett Packard 14.01

IBM   125.58

International Paper   34.85

Illinois Tool Works   230.26

JP Morgan  52.20

Johnson & Johnson   153.06

Kohl's 22.82

Alliant Energy   51.48

McDonald's Corp.   263.08

Merck & Co. 105.73

Microsoft   253.92

Pepisco   173.71

Pfizer 39.86

Principal Financial 72.13

Proctor & Gamble   138.14

Prudential   82.18

Sherwin Williams   213.60

Target  160.64

Tyson Foods  57.92

Texas Instruments   173.89

Union Pacific   195.10

US Bancorp   36.54

US Cellular   21.33

Verizon  36.54

Williams. Co.   29.01

Wal-Mart   137.37

