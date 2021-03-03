Adv Auto Parts 165.56
Abbott Labs 119.24
ADM 57.17
Alliant Energy 46.91
Ameriprise 223.34
AutoZone, Inc 1,177.67
Boeing 228.75
Bank of America 36.41
BP PLC ADR 25.58
ConAgra Foods 34.82
Caterpillar 214.77
Clorox 180.06
ChevronTexaco 103.73
Darling Int’l 66.24
Deere & Co. 342.81
Dollar General 183.13
Ennis Bus Forms 20.65
Eaton Corp 135.31
Exelon 39.53
Fastenal 46.45
General Electric 13.47
Goodyear Tire 18.79
Harley Davidson 36.53
Hewlett Packard 29.83
IBM 122.36
International Paper 53.28
Illinois Tool Works 207.56
Johnson & Johnson 156.22
JP Morgan 152.91
Kohl’s 57.61
McDonald’s Corp. 205.82
Merck & Co. 73.30
Microsoft 227.56
Pepsico 129.14
Pfizer 34.39
Principal Financial 57.91
Proctor & Gamble 123.25
Prudential 89.37
Sherwin Williams 673.21
Target 173.61
Tyson Foods 69.96
Texas Instruments 170.59
Union Pacific 206.23
US Bancorp 51.16
US Cellular 30.35
Verizon 55.38
Walt Disney Co. 192.26
Wal-Mart 127.59
Williams Co. 23.74
