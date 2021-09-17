Adv Auto Parts 205.80
Abbott Labs 126.79
ADM 62.39
Alliant Energy 57.83
Ameriprise 269.55
AutoZone, Inc 1,592.88
Boeing 213.36
Bank of America 40.50
BP PLC ADR 25.24
ConAgra Foods 33.47
Caterpillar 199.75
Clorox 166.09
Chevron-Texaco 96.76
Darling Int’l 75.46
Deere & Co. 349.09
Dollar General 222.11
Ennis Bus Forms 18.02
Eaton Corp 157.53
Exelon 49.86
Fastenal 52.96
General Electric 100.47
Goodyear Tire 16.98
Harley Davidson 37.83
Hewlett Packard 27.68
IBM 135.23
International Paper 56.60
Illinois Tool Works 215.89
Johnson & Johnson 164.75
JP Morgan 157.68
Kohl’s 53.26
McDonald’s Corp. 242.49
Merck & Co. 71.68
Microsoft 299.87
Pepsico 154.13
Pfizer 43.89
Principal Financial 65.16
Proctor & Gamble 144.34
Prudential 103.14
Sherwin Williams 293.74
Target 246.67
Tyson Foods 75.81
Texas Instruments 196.25
Union Pacific 201.47
US Bancorp 57.01
US Cellular 31.33
Verizon 54.28
Walt Disney Co. 183.47
Wal-Mart 144.73
Williams Co. 25.28
