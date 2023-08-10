Adv Auto Parts 71.53
Abbott Labs 104.74
ADM 85.90
Ameriprise 342.79
AutoZone, Inc. 2,462.89
Boeing 238.26
Bank of America 30.94
BP PLC ADR 37.08
ConAgra Foods 31.06
Caterpillar 283.82
Clorox 160.49
Chevron Texaco 160.83
Darling Int'l. 63.65
Deere & Co. 434.57
Dollar General 167.07
Walt Disney Co. 91.76
Ennis Business Forms 22.36
Eaton Corp. 216.93
Exelon 40.19
Fastenal 56.78
General Electric 113.57
Goodyear Tire 13.10
Harley Davidson 35.49
Hewlett Packard 17.62
IBM 143.25
International Paper 35.55
Illinois Tool Works 241.80
JP Morgan 55.43
Johnson & Johnson 172.17
Kohl's 27.86
Alliant Energy 51.60
McDonald's Corp. 287.60
Merck & Co. 105.57
Microsoft 322.93
Pepisco 183.75
Pfizer 35.72
Principal Financial 77.34
Proctor & Gamble 156.11
Prudential 94.62
Sherwin Williams 272.86
Target 130.92
Tyson Foods 53.75
Texas Instruments 167.56
Union Pacific 230.30
US Bancorp 39.49
US Cellular 38.07
Verizon 33.02
Williams. Co. 35.06
Wal-Mart 160.26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.