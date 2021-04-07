Adv Auto Parts 182.62
Abbott Labs 120.11
ADM 57.84
Alliant Energy 54.39
Ameriprise 238.09
AutoZone, Inc 1,423.27
Boeing 252.58
Bank of America 40.05
BP PLC ADR 25.37
ConAgra Foods 37.24
Caterpillar 230.41
Clorox 194.00
ChevronTexaco 104.19
Darling Int’l 70.74
Deere & Co. 374.79
Dollar General 205.73
Ennis Bus Forms 21.32
Eaton Corp 140.38
Exelon 44.95
Fastenal 49.93
General Electric 13.39
Goodyear Tire 17.72
Harley Davidson 40.53
Hewlett Packard 32.28
IBM 134.93
International Paper 54.94
Illinois Tool Works 219.95
Johnson & Johnson 163.61
JP Morgan 154.93
Kohl’s 61.34
McDonald’s Corp. 232.61
Merck & Co. 76.12
Microsoft 249.90
Pepsico 143.41
Pfizer 35.91
Principal Financial 62.00
Proctor & Gamble 136.74
Prudential 93.95
Sherwin Williams 251.70
Target 204.45
Tyson Foods 75.72
Texas Instruments 193.09
Union Pacific 221.34
US Bancorp 56.81
US Cellular 37.00
Verizon 59.00
Walt Disney Co. 184.85
Wal-Mart 139.80
Williams Co. 24.12
