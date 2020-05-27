Adv Auto Parts 141.60
Abbott Labs 90.74
ADM 39.00
Alliant Energy 47.33
Ameriprise 146.23
AutoZone, Inc 1,164.20
Boeing 149.50
Bank of America 25.99
BP PLC ADR 23.92
ConAgra Foods 33.72
Caterpillar 122.39
Clorox 199.99
ChevronTexaco 93.90
Darling Int’l 24.51
Deere & Co. 153.25
Dollar General 186.57
Ennis Bus Forms 18.68
Eaton Corp 86.28
Exelon 36.10
Fastenal 40.54
General Electric 7.30
Goodyear Tire 8.43
Harley Davidson 24.90
Hewlett Packard 17.13
IBM 125.53
International Paper 35.84
Illinois Tool Works 176.22
Johnson & Johnson 144.92
JP Morgan 101.34
Kohl’s 22.30
McDonald’s Corp. 187.71
Merck & Co. 77.54
Microsoft 181.81
Pepsico 130.81
Pfizer 37.42
Principal Financial 40.99
Proctor & Gamble 113.88
Prudential 63.21
Sherwin Williams 582.81
Target 117.40
Tyson Foods 62.76
Texas Instruments 117.82
Union Pacific 173.90
US Bancorp 37.63
US Cellular 32.31
Verizon 55.13
Walt Disney Co. 121.51
Wal-Mart 122.48
Williams Co. 20.46
