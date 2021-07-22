Adv Auto Parts 210.29
Abbott Labs 118.25
ADM 57.41
Alliant Energy 57.56
Ameriprise 246.88
AutoZone, Inc 1,593.90
Boeing 220.87
Bank of America 37.96
BP PLC ADR 23.63
ConAgra Foods 34.13
Caterpillar 209.16
Clorox 180.71
Chevron-Texaco 98.82
Darling Int’l 67.65
Deere & Co. 351.33
Dollar General 225.59
Ennis Bus Forms 19.53
Eaton Corp 156.05
Exelon 46.01
Fastenal 53.91
General Electric 12.70
Goodyear Tire 15.51
Harley Davidson 40.03
Hewlett Packard 27.80
IBM 140.71
International Paper 57.86
Illinois Tool Works 227.57
Johnson & Johnson 169.98
JP Morgan 150.93
Kohl’s 50.05
McDonald’s Corp. 238.67
Merck & Co. 76.53
Microsoft 286.14
Pepsico 155.19
Pfizer 41.47
Principal Financial 62.01
Proctor & Gamble 137.80
Prudential 99.45
Sherwin Williams 281.55
Target 257.01
Tyson Foods 70.72
Texas Instruments 183.91
Union Pacific 219.54
US Bancorp 55.81
US Cellular 36.82
Verizon 55.95
Walt Disney Co. 175.13
Wal-Mart 141.27
Williams Co. 25.26
