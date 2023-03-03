Adv Auto Parts 138.48
Abbott Labs 104.45
ADM 81.06
Ameriprise 344.93
AutoZone, Inc. 2,497.34
Boeing 215.11
Bank of America 34.16
BP PLC ADR 40.22
ConAgra Foods 35.84
Caterpillar 255.31
Clorox 155.83
Chevron Texaco 164.96
Darling Int’l. 63.92
Deere & Co. 430.28
Dollar General 217.69
Walt Disney Co. 101.14
Ennis Business Forms 22.12
Eaton Corp. 177.55
Exelon 41.38
Fastenal 53.68
General Electric 86.38
Goodyear Tire 11.81
Harley Davidson 47.53
Hewlett Packard 15.28
IBM 129.64
International Paper 37.77
Illinois Tool Works 238.93
JP Morgan 54.03
Johnson & Johnson 154.02
Kohl’s 27.94
Alliant Energy 52.07
McDonald’s Corp. 269.07
Merck & Co. 106.88
Microsoft 255.29
Pepisco 173.15
Pfizer 41.15
Principal Financial 87.56
Proctor & Gamble 140.95
Prudential 99.08
Sherwin Williams 228.34
Target 166.00
Tyson Foods 59.23
Texas Instruments 175.68
Union Pacific 209.36
US Bancorp 47.11
US Cellular 23.04
Verizon 38.26
Williams. Co. 30.97
Wal-Mart 140.67
