Adv Auto Parts 171.83
Abbott Labs 102.51
ADM 87.61
Ameriprise 268.53
AutoZone, Inc. 2,120.88
Boeing 151.81
Bank of America 33.43
BP PLC ADR 31.13
ConAgra Foods 34.22
Caterpillar 180.88
Clorox 142.90
Chevron Texaco 157.88
Darling Int'l. 75.22
Deere & Co. 362.26
Dollar General 242.62
Walt Disney Co. 111.520
Ennis Business Forms 20.63
Eaton Corp. 137.30
Exelon 44.08
Fastenal 50.47
General Electric 72.43
Goodyear Tire 13.57
Harley Davidson 38.22
Hewlett Packard 13.24
IBM 127.79
International Paper 40.93
Illinois Tool Works 195.40
JP Morgan 54.45
Johnson & Johnson 162.75
Kohl's 29.97
Alliant Energy 61.49
McDonald's Corp. 254.6
Merck & Co. 86.23
Microsoft 256.06
Pepisco 170.66
Pfizer 45.70
Principal Financial 74.44
Proctor & Gamble 137.169
Prudential 94.89
Sherwin Williams 231.81
Target 164.60
Tyson Foods 74.62
Texas Instruments 163.00
Union Pacific 223.94
US Bancorp 45.55
US Cellular 28.12
Verizon 41.30
Williams. Co. 33.72
Wal-Mart 133.00
