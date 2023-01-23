Adv Auto Parts 148.62
Abbott Labs 114.01
ADM 84.35
Ameriprise 338.53
AutoZone, Inc. 2,318.96
Boeing 209.97
Bank of America 34.32
BP PLC ADR 35.58
ConAgra Foods 37.43
Caterpillar 252.70
Clorox 142.86
Chevron Texaco 180.66
Darling Int'l. 66.23
Deere & Co. 409.34
Dollar General 231.01
Walt Disney Co. 105.96
Ennis Business Forms 20.82
Eaton Corp. 158.92
Exelon 41.82
Fastenal 48.99
General Electric 79.77
Goodyear Tire 11.58
Harley Davidson 44.38
Hewlett Packard 16.17
IBM 141.86
International Paper 37.47
Illinois Tool Works 229.01
JP Morgan 55.1
Johnson & Johnson 168.31
Kohl's 32.67
Alliant Energy 53.88
McDonald's Corp. 269.29
Merck & Co. 109.88
Microsoft 242.58
Pepisco 169.12
Pfizer 44.98
Principal Financial 89.34
Proctor & Gamble 141.05
Prudential 99.99
Sherwin Williams 246.04
Target 164.63
Tyson Foods 66.15
Texas Instruments 178.17
Union Pacific 210.13
US Bancorp 47.67
US Cellular 23.26
Verizon 39.63
Williams. Co. 31.68
Wal-Mart 142.64
