Adv Auto Parts 208.10
Abbott Labs 125.79
ADM 59.28
Alliant Energy 60.97
Ameriprise 264.99
AutoZone, Inc 1,619.88
Boeing 219.40
Bank of America 40.92
BP PLC ADR 24.41
ConAgra Foods 33.54
Caterpillar 209.06
Clorox 168.17
Chevron-Texaco 96.70
Darling Int’l 73.01
Deere & Co. 362.60
Dollar General 234.46
Ennis Bus Forms 19.93
Eaton Corp 168.80
Exelon 49.06
Fastenal 55.55
General Electric 100.97
Goodyear Tire 14.87
Harley Davidson 39.53
Hewlett Packard 28.54
IBM 139.63
International Paper 58.42
Illinois Tool Works 230.70
Johnson & Johnson 177.54
JP Morgan 156.69
Kohl’s 58.17
McDonald’s Corp. 239.59
Merck & Co. 78.38
Microsoft 304.65
Pepsico 157.85
Pfizer 49.90
Principal Financial 65.95
Proctor & Gamble 144.35
Prudential 104.48
Sherwin Williams 304.58
Target 252.39
Tyson Foods 79.49
Texas Instruments 187.85
Union Pacific 223.67
US Bancorp 56.15
US Cellular 31.72
Verizon 55.42
Walt Disney Co. 177.67
Wal-Mart 150.40
Williams Co. 24.49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.