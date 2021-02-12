Adv Auto Parts 152.81
Abbott Labs 128.23
ADM 55.72
Alliant Energy 48.29
Ameriprise 218.08
AutoZone, Inc 1,146.65
Boeing 210.98
Bank of America 33.37
BP PLC ADR 21.91
ConAgra Foods 34.55
Caterpillar 197.99
Clorox 185.97
ChevronTexaco 92.55
Darling Int’l 69.07
Deere & Co. 313.00
Dollar General 198.60
Ennis Bus Forms 19.61
Eaton Corp 123.98
Exelon 42.21
Fastenal 47.39
General Electric 11.73
Goodyear Tire 14.07
Harley Davidson 36.36
Hewlett Packard 27.49
IBM 120.80
International Paper 49.18
Illinois Tool Works 200.98
Johnson & Johnson 166.58
JP Morgan 141.25
Kohl’s 50.08
McDonald’s Corp. 213.90
Merck & Co. 75.00
Microsoft 244.99
Pepsico 133.87
Pfizer 34.72
Principal Financial 54.13
Proctor & Gamble 127.62
Prudential 80.86
Sherwin Williams 721.05
Target 191.43
Tyson Foods 65.56
Texas Instruments 179.64
Union Pacific 213.16
US Bancorp 47.64
US Cellular 32.91
Verizon 54.20
Walt Disney Co. 187.67
Wal-Mart 144.47
Williams Co. 22.84
