Adv Auto Parts 191.14
Abbott Labs 109.20
ADM 68.25
Alliant Energy 58.13
Ameriprise 263.82
AutoZone, Inc 1,392.90
Boeing 250.32
Bank of America 43.25
BP PLC ADR 27.76
ConAgra Foods 38.81
Caterpillar 243.84
Clorox 178.72
ChevronTexaco 107.59
Darling Int’l 70.81
Deere & Co. 358.91
Dollar General 206.00
Ennis Bus Forms 21.09
Eaton Corp 146.42
Exelon 45.77
Fastenal 52.60
General Electric 14.09
Goodyear Tire 20.49
Harley Davidson 48.98
Hewlett Packard 15.90
IBM 145.55
International Paper 64.19
Illinois Tool Works 234.42
Johnson & Johnson 166.04
JP Morgan 59.72
Kohl’s 53.41
McDonald’s Corp. 232.45
Merck & Co. 73.91
Microsoft 245.71
Pepsico 147.67
Pfizer 38.97
Principal Financial 65.72
Proctor & Gamble 135.85
Prudential 108.23
Sherwin Williams 282.57
Target 229.18
Tyson Foods 79.17
Texas Instruments 186.00
Union Pacific 224.95
US Bancorp 60.64
US Cellular 38.65
Verizon 56.98
Walt Disney Co. 176.24
Wal-Mart 141.60
Williams Co. 27.62
