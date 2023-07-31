Adv Auto Parts  74.39

Abbott Labs   111.33

ADM  84.93

Ameriprise   348.45

AutoZone, Inc.   2,481.72

Boeing   238.85

Bank of America   32.00

BP PLC ADR  37.30

ConAgra Foods   32.81

Caterpillar 265.17

Clorox   151.48

Chevron Texaco   163.66

Darling Int'l.   69.25

Deere & Co.  429.60

Dollar General  168.86

Walt Disney Co.   88.89

Ennis Business Forms  21.54

Eaton Corp.   205.32

Exelon   41.86

Fastenal   58.61

General Electric  114.24

Goodyear Tire  16.08

Harley Davidson   38.61

Hewlett Packard 17.38

IBM   144.18

International Paper   36.06

Illinois Tool Works   263.32

JP Morgan  55.88

Johnson & Johnson   167.53

Kohl's 28.45

Alliant Energy   53.74

McDonald's Corp.   293.20

Merck & Co. 106.65

Microsoft   335.92

Pepisco   187.46

Pfizer 36.06

Principal Financial 79.87

Proctor & Gamble   156.30

Prudential   96.49

Sherwin Williams   276.50

Target  136.47

Tyson Foods 55.72

Texas Instruments   180.00

Union Pacific   232.02

US Bancorp   39.68

US Cellular   17.71

Verizon  34.08

Williams. Co.   34.45

Wal-Mart   159.86

