Adv Auto Parts 229.33
Abbott Labs 124.71
ADM 68.89
Ameriprise 309.40
AutoZone, Inc 1,932.71
Boeing 214.19
Bank of America 45.75
BP PLC ADR 31.36
ConAgra Foods 35.45
Caterpillar 216.63
Clorox 175.98
ChevronTexaco 128.45
Darling Int’l 64.65
Deere & Co. 366.98
Dollar General 212.10
Walt Disney Co. 147.62
Ennis Bus Forms 18.86
Eaton Corp 161.06
Exelon 56.98
Fastenal 56.17
General Electric 98.25
Goodyear Tire 21.74
Harley Davidson 34.32
Hewlett Packard 16.67
IBM 130.82
International Paper 48.17
Illinois Tool Works 237.67
JP Morgan 60.70
Johnson & Johnson 165.25
Kohl’s 48.09
Alliant Energy 59.73
McDonald’s Corp. 253.13
Merck & Co. 80.75
Microsoft 301.60
Pepsico 173.94
Pfizer 54.05
Principal Financial 73.64
Proctor & Gamble 162.00
Prudential 112.43
Sherwin Williams 297.66
Target 221.72
Tyson Foods 90.46
Texas Instruments 173.45
Union Pacific 242.07
US Bancorp 56.94
US Cellular 30.04
Verizon 53.40
Williams Co. 28.77
Wal-Mart 141.22
