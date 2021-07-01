Adv Auto Parts 208.30
Abbott Labs 117.21
ADM 60.69
Alliant Energy 56.27
Ameriprise 250.92
AutoZone, Inc 1,526.70
Boeing 239.55
Bank of America 41.52
BP PLC ADR 27.07
ConAgra Foods 35.97
Caterpillar 216.73
Clorox 178.76
Chevron-Texaco 106.26
Darling Int’l 67.34
Deere & Co. 354.57
Dollar General 217.83
Ennis Bus Forms 21.49
Eaton Corp 150.22
Exelon 44.98
Fastenal 52.06
General Electric 13.47
Goodyear Tire 17.41
Harley Davidson 46.98
Hewlett Packard 30.35
IBM 146.55
International Paper 61.46
Illinois Tool Works 224.61
Johnson & Johnson 165.96
JP Morgan 157.08
Kohl’s 55.16
McDonald’s Corp. 232.27
Merck & Co. 78.01
Microsoft 271.60
Pepsico 148.20
Pfizer 39.58
Principal Financial 63.54
Proctor & Gamble 135.24
Prudential 103.30
Sherwin Williams 275.34
Target 243.47
Tyson Foods 73.84
Texas Instruments 190.84
Union Pacific 223.55
US Bancorp 57.58
US Cellular 36.25
Verizon 56.29
Walt Disney Co. 177.26
Wal-Mart 139.32
Williams Co. 26.80
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.