Adv Auto Parts  142.29

Abbott Labs   108.14

ADM  94.27

Ameriprise   313.03

AutoZone, Inc.   2,430.48

Boeing   196.00

Bank of America   32.68

BP PLC ADR  35.03

ConAgra Foods   38.78

Caterpillar   241.73

Clorox   143.60

Chevron Texaco   174.70

Darling Int'l.   62.32

Deere & Co. 441.64

Dollar General  244.54

Walt Disney Co.   86.92

Ennis Business Forms  22.76

Eaton Corp.   158.12

Exelon   44.63

Fastenal  47.94

General Electric   82.98

Goodyear Tire  10.36

Harley Davidson   41.72

Hewlett Packard 15.78

IBM   142.14

International Paper   34.66

Illinois Tool Works   222.31

JP Morgan  55.22

Johnson & Johnson   177.68

Kohl's 25.23

Alliant Energy   55.08

McDonald's Corp.   268.16

Merck & Co.  111.11

Microsoft   244.43

Pepisco   182.50

Pfizer 51.66

Principal Financial 86.22

Proctor & Gamble   151.84

Prudential   100.36

Sherwin Williams   242.21

Target  142.30

Tyson Foods  60.76

Texas Instruments   168.73

Union Pacific   208.42

US Bancorp   42.71

US Cellular   19.93

Verizon  37.78

Williams. Co.   32.97

Wal-Mart   145.18

