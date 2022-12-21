Adv Auto Parts 142.29
Abbott Labs 108.14
ADM 94.27
Ameriprise 313.03
AutoZone, Inc. 2,430.48
Boeing 196.00
Bank of America 32.68
BP PLC ADR 35.03
ConAgra Foods 38.78
Caterpillar 241.73
Clorox 143.60
Chevron Texaco 174.70
Darling Int'l. 62.32
Deere & Co. 441.64
Dollar General 244.54
Walt Disney Co. 86.92
Ennis Business Forms 22.76
Eaton Corp. 158.12
Exelon 44.63
Fastenal 47.94
General Electric 82.98
Goodyear Tire 10.36
Harley Davidson 41.72
Hewlett Packard 15.78
IBM 142.14
International Paper 34.66
Illinois Tool Works 222.31
JP Morgan 55.22
Johnson & Johnson 177.68
Kohl's 25.23
Alliant Energy 55.08
McDonald's Corp. 268.16
Merck & Co. 111.11
Microsoft 244.43
Pepisco 182.50
Pfizer 51.66
Principal Financial 86.22
Proctor & Gamble 151.84
Prudential 100.36
Sherwin Williams 242.21
Target 142.30
Tyson Foods 60.76
Texas Instruments 168.73
Union Pacific 208.42
US Bancorp 42.71
US Cellular 19.93
Verizon 37.78
Williams. Co. 32.97
Wal-Mart 145.18
