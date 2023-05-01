Adv Auto Parts 125.47
Abbott Labs 111.11
ADM 77.80
Ameriprise 302.55
AutoZone, Inc. 2,679.54
Boeing 203.84
Bank of America 29.04
BP PLC ADR 40.01
ConAgra Foods 38.23
Caterpillar 217.27
Clorox 167.12
Chevron Texaco 167.23
Darling Int’l. 59.00
Deere & Co. 382.12
Dollar General 220.09
Walt Disney Co. 102.21
Ennis Business Forms 19.44
Eaton Corp. 168.77
Exelon 43.18
Fastenal 54.58
General Electric 101.18
Goodyear Tire 10.96
Harley Davidson 36.83
Hewlett Packard 14.43
IBM 126.09
International Paper 33.24
Illinois Tool Works 245.81
JP Morgan 55.07
Johnson & Johnson 163.60
Kohl’s 21.48
Alliant Energy 55.29
McDonald’s Corp. 297.58
Merck & Co. 116.34
Microsoft 305.56
Pepisco 191.68
Pfizer 39.21
Principal Financial 73.98
Proctor & Gamble 156.57
Prudential 86.31
Sherwin Williams 231.94
Target 157.12
Tyson Foods 62.33
Texas Instruments 166.68
Union Pacific 198.63
US Bancorp 32.94
US Cellular 20.99
Verizon 38.71
Williams. Co. 30.36
Wal-Mart 151.59
