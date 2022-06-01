Adv Auto Parts 187.66
Abbott Labs 115.08
ADM 86.67
Ameriprise 270.44
AutoZone, Inc. 2,035.11
Boeing 130.65
Bank of America 36.67
BP PLC ADR 32.69
ConAgra Foods 32.52
Caterpillar 217.57
Clorox 140.70
Chevron Texaco 176.32
Darling Int'l. 80.99
Deere & Co. 352.15
Dollar General 218.82
Walt Disney Co. 109.19
Ennis Business Forms 17.99
Eaton Corp. 137.72
Exelon 49.19
Fastenal 53.91
General Electric 77.52
Goodyear Tire 12.95
Harley Davidson 33.85
Hewlett Packard 15.78
IBM 139.43
International Paper 47.45
Illinois Tool Works 205.98
JP Morgan 57.28
Johnson & Johnson 177.71
Kohl's 40.20
Alliant Energy 63.19
McDonald's Corp. 249.28
Merck & Co. 91.14
Microsoft 272.42
Pepisco 166.49
Pfizer 52.37
Principal Financial 71.60
Proctor & Gamble 145.64
Prudential 105.32
Sherwin Williams 265.26
Target 156.52
Tyson Foods 88.14
Texas Instruments 174.42
Union Pacific 221.32
US Bancorp 51.75
US Cellular 30.28
Verizon 51.40
Williams. Co. 37.43
Wal-Mart 125.45
