Adv Auto Parts 117.72
Abbott Labs 96.10
ADM 35.64
Alliant Energy 51.61
Ameriprise 101.67
AutoZone, Inc 979.99
Boeing 134.14
Bank of America 21.42
BP PLC ADR 21.85
ConAgra Foods 33.47
Caterpillar 113.29
Clorox 196.49
ChevronTexaco 80.00
Darling Int’l 20.17
Deere & Co. 129.88
Dollar General 180.08
Ennis Bus Forms 16.82
Eaton Corp 75.80
Exelon 37.10
Fastenal 35.43
General Electric 6.24
Goodyear Tire 6.75
Harley Davidson 18.36
Hewlett Packard 15.24
IBM 115.69
International Paper 30.46
Illinois Tool Works 153.29
Johnson & Johnson 149.74
JP Morgan 87.32
Kohl’s 17.63
McDonald’s Corp. 179.51
Merck & Co. 82.98
Microsoft 177.04
Pepsico 135.64
Pfizer 35.93
Principal Financial 28.63
Proctor & Gamble 121.67
Prudential 52.45
Sherwin Williams 485.80
Target 109.34
Tyson Foods 60.97
Texas Instruments 111.39
Union Pacific 144.09
US Bancorp 31.79
US Cellular 31.34
Verizon 57.66
Walt Disney Co. 101.99
Wal-Mart 132.36
Williams Co. 16.59
