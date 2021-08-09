Adv Auto Parts 203.86
Abbott Labs 123.09
ADM 60.55
Alliant Energy 60.69
Ameriprise 265.85
AutoZone, Inc 1,612.00
Boeing 232.31
Bank of America 40.71
BP PLC ADR 25.27
ConAgra Foods 33.15
Caterpillar 208.80
Clorox 164.66
Chevron-Texaco 100.20
Darling Int’l 72.42
Deere & Co. 369.58
Dollar General 235.68
Ennis Bus Forms 20.09
Eaton Corp 163.19
Exelon 47.43
Fastenal 54.96
General Electric 103.74
Goodyear Tire 16.36
Harley Davidson 39.71
Hewlett Packard 29.29
IBM 141.25
International Paper 58.63
Illinois Tool Works 227.27
Johnson & Johnson 173.71
JP Morgan 157.33
Kohl’s 53.59
McDonald’s Corp. 234.68
Merck & Co. 75.35
Microsoft 288.33
Pepsico 154.35
Pfizer 46.02
Principal Financial 64.95
Proctor & Gamble 142.18
Prudential 104.81
Sherwin Williams 297.41
Target 262.41
Tyson Foods 77.30
Texas Instruments 190.45
Union Pacific 219.95
US Bancorp 57.04
US Cellular 31.68
Verizon 55.12
Walt Disney Co. 176.72
Wal-Mart 145.58
Williams Co. 24.76
