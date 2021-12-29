Adv Auto Parts 241.07
Abbott Labs 141.18
ADM 67.02
Alliant Energy 61.11
Ameriprise 305.44
AutoZone, Inc 2,104.66
Boeing 203.69
Bank of America 44.63
BP PLC ADR 26.99
ConAgra Foods 33.88
Caterpillar 207.36
Clorox 171.34
Chevron-Texaco 117.95
Darling Int’l 67.84
Deere & Co. 345.73
Dollar General 233.56
Ennis Bus Forms 19.72
Eaton Corp 171.65
Exelon 56.65
Fastenal 64.42
General Electric 94.80
Goodyear Tire 21.40
Harley Davidson 37.38
Hewlett Packard 37.97
IBM 133.32
International Paper 46.72
Illinois Tool Works 246.93
Johnson & Johnson 171.56
JP Morgan 158.59
Kohl’s 50.06
McDonald’s Corp. 268.53
Merck & Co. 76.94
Microsoft 341.95
Pepsico 172.97
Pfizer 57.58
Principal Financial 72.28
Proctor & Gamble 164.18
Prudential 109.07
Sherwin Williams 351.35
Target 228.00
Tyson Foods 86.44
Texas Instruments 190.81
Union Pacific 251.06
US Bancorp 56.60
US Cellular 31.65
Verizon 52.37
Walt Disney Co. 154.87
Wal-Mart 142.74
Williams Co. 26.03
