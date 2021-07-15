Adv Auto Parts 209.25
Abbott Labs 116.66
ADM 59.02
Alliant Energy 57.81
Ameriprise 248.86
AutoZone, Inc 1,597.08
Boeing 222.76
Bank of America 38.83
BP PLC ADR 24.65
ConAgra Foods 34.68
Caterpillar 211.41
Clorox 181.57
Chevron-Texaco 101.30
Darling Int’l 67.37
Deere & Co. 346.10
Dollar General 221.95
Ennis Bus Forms 20.17
Eaton Corp 153.87
Exelon 45.73
Fastenal 53.53
General Electric 12.76
Goodyear Tire 16.24
Harley Davidson 43.93
Hewlett Packard 28.10
IBM 140.45
International Paper 59.89
Illinois Tool Works 229.49
Johnson & Johnson 168.37
JP Morgan 155.46
Kohl’s 51.04
McDonald’s Corp. 236.88
Merck & Co. 77.90
Microsoft 281.03
Pepsico 155.25
Pfizer 40.09
Principal Financial 61.60
Proctor & Gamble 139.16
Prudential 100.30
Sherwin Williams 279.12
Target 252.93
Tyson Foods 71.77
Texas Instruments 188.26
Union Pacific 219.94
US Bancorp 58.82
US Cellular 36.17
Verizon 56.55
Walt Disney Co. 184.15
Wal-Mart 141.66
Williams Co. 25.56
